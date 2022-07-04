16 people given jail sentences for South Tyneside offences during May and June

Here are 16 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for offences in and around South Tyneside during May and June.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
Undefined: readMore
1. Balbinder Singh
Singh, 29, of Saint Jude's Terrace, South Shields, admitted assault and having a bladed article. Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced Singh to 20 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation and programme requirements, plus 100 hours unpaid work.
Photo: NOP
2. Mark Reynolds
Reynolds, 52, of no fixed address, admitted possessing the axe and knife, attempted robbery and robbery. Judge Julie Clemitson sentenced him to a total of three years and three months behind bars
Photo: NOP
3. Jordan Campbell
Campbell, 25, of Cressida Gardens, Hebburn, admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug. Mr Recorder Andrew Latimer sentenced him to 22 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with 250 hours unpaid work.
Photo: NOP
4. Anne-Marie Simpson
Simpson 35, of Hazlitt Avenue, Biddick Hall, pleaded guilty to assault and theft from a shop at South Tyneside Magistrates Court and was jailed for eight weeks for each, to run concurrently. An existing 16-week suspended sentence order was also activated to run consecutively, giving a total of 24 weeks.
Photo: NOP