Northumbria Police have carried out a major clampdown on gang-related activity- overseeing the arrests of 211 people.

Operation Pecan builds on the work being done to tackle knife crime, reduce serious violence and disrupt the criminal gangs involved.

Since the end of 2022: 24 people aged 17-56 have been charged with offences ranging from attempted murder and consipiracy to supply of Class A drugs, to money laundering and driving offences.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, Northumbria Police’s lead for serious youth violence and knife crime, said: “I want to make our position clear – Northumbria Police absolutely does not tolerate gang-related criminality, knife crime or serious violence.

“These are societal issues, which happen across the country, which we must all come together to tackle.”

The operation has also seen 123 young vulnerable young people referred to support services.

“We know that this type of criminality has the potential to ruin our communities and the lives of the young people recruited into it and this is why, with the help of partners, we are building on our activity in this area,” Barron continued.

“These arrests, convictions, seizures and child protection notices all help us build-up a more detailed picture of exactly what is happening on our streets.”

Since the operation started: 211 arrests have been made, 48 warrants issued, 395 stop searches carried out and 234 stop onlys.

