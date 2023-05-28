170 people arrested and 600 knives recovered in North East knife crime crackdown

Last week 170 people were arrested and over 600 knives recovered across the North East in a national week of action against knife crime.

Northumbria Police joined with the other 43 police forces, British Transport Police and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) for a week of intensified action under Operation Sceptre.

Thousands of young people were educated around the risks and consequences of knife crime.

NEROCU Detective Chief Inspector Daryll Tomlinson said: “As ever, partnership working is an integral part of our approach to tackling knife crime and this week has further demonstrated what we can do to protect our region.

“Knife crime has a devestating impact on families, friends and communities. Our work to tackle this, shine a light on initiatives, charities and local organisations and help bring about real change for our communities will continue.”

Operation Sceptre saw officers build on their existing work with targeted patrols and searches.

Surrender bins were placed at seven police stations across the region to encourage people with any unwanted knives or sharp objects to hand them in.

“As part of the intensification period we’ve made a considerable number of arrests and seizures across the region but another key role we play is educating young people and parents around the dangers of carrying a knife and the potential consequences,” Tomlinson continued.

“By reducing the number of people carrying knives we’re reducing the number of lives lost, so please reach out and report any concerns you have or information that could help save a life.”

If you have information about someone who is in possession of a prohibited weapon, or want to report any suspicious activity, please get in touch with your local police force.

Alternatively, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.