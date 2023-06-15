A South Tyneside man who brandished a Samurai sword in a street during a bust-up with his brother has been spared jail.

Restaurant worker Abdul Wadud, 46, faced up to a year behind bars for an act described as “a moment of madness” by his solicitor.

He had owned the ornamental blade for a decade and kept it on a wall at his home in Wallington Grove, South Shields, borough magistrates heard.

"A moment of madness" – man who brandished Samurai sword in a street argument with brother spared jail

But he stormed outside with it on Saturday, May 20, after a fight with his sibling in which he was bitten.

The court was told the blade was not removed from its sheaf, no members of the public were present and he had it outdoors for a matter of seconds.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook said: “This was a domestic related incident between two brothers.

“The defendant pleaded guilty on the basis that he had been at his mother’s house, where his brother lived.

“They had an argument and his brother pushed him and he pushed his brother.

“His brother said, ‘I’ll do you, I’ll do you’, and followed him outside onto grass.

“They began to fight, and his brother bit him on the cheek. The defendant returned home.

“He had an ornamental Samurai sword which he’s had for 10 years and was mounted on a wall.

“He took it down, but he didn’t take it out of its sheaf at any time, it was just posturing. He turned around and went home.”

At an earlier hearing, Wadud pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a bladed article in public.

The court heard he has 16 previous convictions, which include historical offences of violence.

David Forrester, defending, said: “The sword itself doesn’t come out of its sheaf. They use the word ‘posturing’ and that’s right.

“This was a very short incident. I’d invite you to view that this was a unique set of circumstances.

“No member of the public was involved, the sword didn’t come out of its sheaf, and it was over in seconds.”

Wadud was sentenced to a 12-month community order, with 10 rehabilitation days, participation on the Thinking Skills programme and 100 hours of unpaid work.