Police investigating a burglary, in which seven puppies were stolen, have confirmed on Friday, March 22, that they have all been located and returned.

Officers were alerted to the incident on Sidney Street, in Boldon Colliery, at around 9pm on Sunday, March 17.

Police have confirmed that all seven puppies stolen from a property have now been safely located. Photo: Northumbria Police.

Despite the puppies being returned, no arrests have been made and the investigation is still underway.

Officers are asking members of the public with any information to get in touch with them as soon as possible.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "An investigation is ongoing following a burglary at an address on Sidney Street in Boldon Colliery at 9pm on Sunday (March 17).

“Seven puppies were stolen from the address, but have since thankfully been located. Enquiries remain ongoing to locate those responsible.