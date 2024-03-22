All seven puppies stolen from a Boldon home have been returned as investigation continues
Police investigating a burglary, in which seven puppies were stolen, have confirmed on Friday, March 22, that they have all been located and returned.
Officers were alerted to the incident on Sidney Street, in Boldon Colliery, at around 9pm on Sunday, March 17.
It was reported that three men forced their way into a home and stole seven puppies before making off from the scene.
Despite the puppies being returned, no arrests have been made and the investigation is still underway.
Officers are asking members of the public with any information to get in touch with them as soon as possible.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "An investigation is ongoing following a burglary at an address on Sidney Street in Boldon Colliery at 9pm on Sunday (March 17).
“Seven puppies were stolen from the address, but have since thankfully been located. Enquiries remain ongoing to locate those responsible.
“Anyone with information regarding the incident should use the ‘Report’ page of our website or call 101, quoting reference number NP-20240317-1061.”