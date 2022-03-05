Armed police and forensic teams carry out investigation in South Shields street as cordon set up

Forensic teams were pictured in and around Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, on Saturday morning and afternoon, with a police cordon in place for part of the street.

A specialist search team vehicle was also parked in the area, and scenes of crime officers were observed carrying out a search in the street and in nearby drains.

The Gazette spoke to a number of residents who live in the area, but who did not wish to be named.

Police officers searching drains around Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, on Saturday.

One reported seeing emergency services vehicles from both Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service in the street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

They said: "At about 1.45am last night I saw flashing lights in the window. I went to see what was happening and I saw an ambulance, a police van and two or three police cars.”

Another added: “My husband went out to get a paper. When he came back he said the area had been cordoned off by police. Obviously these things happen but you don't expect it on your doorstep."

Meanwhile, other residents living nearby reported to the Gazette that armed officers and police dog units had been in attendance at the scene.

A police presence in Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, on Saturday, March 5.

A person who lives on nearby Alice Road added: “I've lived here for 30 years and never seen anything like this.”

At time of writing, inquiries were continuing at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service have been contacted multiple times by the Gazette for comment.

No statement has been provided at time of witing. More follows.

Northumbria Police vehicles on the scene in Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields.

Police officers searching around the Marshall Wallis Road area.