Armed officers and forensic teams have been pictured at the scene, with a police cordon also in place in the street.

Residents living in the area told the Gazette that emergency services vehicles arrived in Marshall Wallis Road in the early hours of Saturday.

A police presence has remained in the street all day, with scenes of crime officers pictured searching drains and taking photographs within the cordon area.

Here are some pictures from the scene on Saturday, taken by Gazette photographer Kevin Brady.

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service have been contacted multiple times by the Gazette for comment.

No statement has been provided at time of witing.

