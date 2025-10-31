An investigation has been launched following a fire at Stan’s Halloween display.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway following a fire at Stan’s Halloween display, on Heaton Gardens, in South Shields.

Police have confirmed that they are currently treating the incident as arson and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and speak to them.

Police have confirmed an arson investigation is underway following a fire at Stan's Halloween display, in South Shields. | Iconic Media Group

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11.20pm on Thursday (October 30), we received a report from the fire service of a fire outside a property on Heaton Gardens in South Shields.

“Emergency services attended where damage had been caused to a Halloween display in the front yard, and the fire was extinguished.

“Enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing, which we are currently treating as suspected arson.

“Anyone with information – as well as CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage – is encouraged to send us a direct message on social media or use live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference: NP-20251030-1106.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have confirmed that they dispatched crews from South Shields Community Fire Station and Hebburn Tri Station to the scene to tackle the blaze.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that yesterday (Thursday, October 30) two fire appliances attended a fire in South Shields.

“The emergency call was received by our Control Room team at 23:01 and crews from South Shields Community Fire Station and Hebburn Tri Station were dispatched, with the first appliance arriving by 23:05.

Many of the props used in the annual Halloween display have been destroyed. | Iconic Media Group

“The fire involved a charity Halloween display in a shed, and spread to the external properties of other addresses.

“Firefighters safely extinguished the fire by 23:37, with the last crew leaving the scene shortly after 01:00.

“Our blue light colleagues from Northumbria Police also attended.”

Stan’s yearly display always manages to attract a crowd from right across the North East, all while raising money for worthy causes.

For 2025, the display was raising money for South Shields-based SURT (Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together) and Sunderland-based Pawz for Thought.