Banned South Tyneside driver caught at wheel FOUR times in just two months

Jamie Fenwick’s catalogue of blatant offending began on Thursday, September 30, and ended on Sunday, November 26.

In between, Fenwick, 35, of Monastery Court, Jarrow, was also stopped by police on Tuesday, October 5, and Tuesday, November 9.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard the offences were not linked together into one charge sheet by officers, leading to individual court dates for each.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

For the first offence, Fenwick was handed a 22-month disqualification and for the second, a 17-month ban at earlier hearings.

On Tuesday, April 5, he made his third court appearance, at which he pleaded guilty to the November 26 offence.

He was due in court again on April 19 for his November 9 crime but he failed to appear, making his excuses due to testing positive for Covid.

In his absence, his solicitor, Val Bell, entered a guilty plea to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The court heard Fenwick was caught at the wheel of a VW Polo on Staple Road, Jarrow, on November 9.

And on November 26, he was stopped while driving a Daihatsu on Hedworth Lane, Boldon Colliery.

Magistrates called for an all-options pre-sentence report into his offending, which means he could be put behind bars when sentenced for the remaining two charges.

Ms Bell told the bench that she could not argue against such a report.

Fenwick’s driving ban offences stem from a 40-month drink-drive disqualification imposed in September 2019 for a crime committed in May that year.

It was his second drink-drive conviction, having also been caught over the limit in 2014.

At his April 5 court appearance, Fenwick was represented by solicitor David Forrester.

Mr Forrester told that hearing: “Jamie committed a spate of these offences last year.

“For reasons best known to the police, he wasn’t arrested at the roadside but was told that he would be summoned to court.”