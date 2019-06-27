Belloc Avenue arson: Man arrested after fire at South Shields home
Police investigating an arson attack on a house in South Shields have made an arrest.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following an incident in the town’s Belloc Avenue in the early hours of Tuesday, June 25.
He is currently assisting Northumbria Police with its inquiries into the fire.
Officers were called shortly after 3am on Tuesday to the blaze, where one occupant suffered minor burns to his feet.
CCTV footage obtained by police after the incident showed a man ‘acting suspiciously’ outside the address before the fire started.
He was then seen running away from the scene ‘engulfed in flames’’.
A force spokesman said: “A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and he is in police custody.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 78 240619 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.