The incident is reported to have taken place at around 11.20pm on Tuesday, January 25, when a man in his 60s is understood to have been assaulted on the platform.

He was then punched in the face and ribs by a man who then jumped back on the Metro.

Police are keen to speak to the man as part of their investigation into the assault.

The victim suffered a black eye and rib injuries as a result of the attack.

As part of their investigation, officers have realised a CCTV image of a man who they would like to speak to.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 010407L/22.

