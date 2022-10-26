CCTV appeal after staff member is threatened in robbery at South Shields petrol station

Now detectives have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace.

At 9.05pm on Sunday, October 16, police received a report a man had entered the Boldon Lane Service Station and unsuccessfully attempted to enter the safe in the rear office before threatening the cashier and taking approximately £200 from the till.

The cashier was not physically injured but left shaken by the incident.

Police believe the offender travelled by bicycle from the direction of John Reid Road/Boldon Lane roundabout and then made off at speed down Boldon Lane past the ambulance service station.

It is believed the man pictured was in the area at the time of the incident and could have helpful information.

The man, anyone who knows him, or has any information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force website, quoting crime reference 122452F/22.

