Investigation under way after car ploughs into garden wall in South Shields

An investigation is under way after a car smashed into a garden wall in South Shields.

By Kevin Clark
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 11:35am

Several people fled the scene in Highfield Road yesterday evening, Tuesday, October 25.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said it was not believed anyone had been hurt: “Shortly before 8pm yesterday, Tuesday, we received a report of a car colliding with a wall on Highfield Road, South Shields.

“It was reported that the driver and passengers, who appeared to be uninjured, abandoned the car and left the scene.

“Enquiries are on-going.”

The scene this morning
Two people left the scene

The property has been fenced off
The abandoned car
The crashed car is taped off by police
Police tape at the scene