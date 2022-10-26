Investigation under way after car ploughs into garden wall in South Shields
An investigation is under way after a car smashed into a garden wall in South Shields.
Several people fled the scene in Highfield Road yesterday evening, Tuesday, October 25.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said it was not believed anyone had been hurt: “Shortly before 8pm yesterday, Tuesday, we received a report of a car colliding with a wall on Highfield Road, South Shields.
“It was reported that the driver and passengers, who appeared to be uninjured, abandoned the car and left the scene.
“Enquiries are on-going.”