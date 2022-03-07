More than a dozen properties across Wearside and South Tyneside were hit as part of the coordinated strike.

This saw officers from Northumbria Police draw up a shortlist of suspects to be taken off the streets.

And by the end of the operation, all 10 identified had been taken into custody, with four already handed court dates for charges including robbery, attempted burglary and criminal damage.

Officers from Northumbria Police's dedicated burglary squad made a series of arrests over a three-day operation in Sunderland and South Tyneside

Detective Inspector Lee Underwood, who oversaw the strikes, said: “This was a fantastic result after a huge amount of planning and hard work.

“To get hold of 10 of our top targets all within a 72-hour period was a top outcome and I’d like to thank everyone involved.

“Burglary is such an intrusive crime and it is not only the victims and their families who can be affected.

“Crimes like this also has a corrosive impact on the wider community who can be made to feel anxious in their own home.”

Planning and intelligence for the raids was handled by a dedicated burglary team based at Sunderland’s Southwick Police Station, which reviews every reported break-in across Wearside and South Tyneside.

According to police, eight men and one woman were detained after being wanted in connection with ongoing burglary investigations, while a further male was arrested on suspicion of robbery and breaching a restraining order.

The operation also uncovered a cannabis farm in Sunderland with more than 100 plants at various stages of growth.

Of those arrested, four men are due to appear in court – one charged with attempted burglary; a second charged with robbery and breach of a restraining order; a third charged with criminal damage and a fourth in connection with breach of an order.

Four men were released on police bail.

Another man remains under investigation, while one woman arrested has been eliminated from inquiries.

Det Insp Underwood added: “This operation was not a one-off, and we have various activity lined up over the coming weeks to ensure the North East remains as safe as it possibly can be.”

The force has urged anyone who wants to report a possible crime or other suspicious activity to make contact through the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website or by calling 101.

