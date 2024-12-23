Controlling Jarrow chef covered former girlfriend’s clothes with vile bodily fluids

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A chef moved into his girlfriend's home without her permission and covered her belongings in vile bodily fluids during a four year campaign of control over her.

David Maguire was told he was not welcome to live with the woman, who he regularly abused, humiliated and pestered, but did not take no for an answer.

Newcastle Crown Court heard once he was settled in, Maguire started to cover the victim's possessions with "snot" and sperm and continued to degrade her until she started to accept "mental torture" as part of her life.

Maguire, 30, of Inverness Road, Jarrow, South Tyneside, admitted controlling and coercive behaviour between January 2019 and July 2023.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad said the victim had tried to break up with Maguire on multiple occasions but he always "manipulated" her into taking him back.

Mr Ahmad added: "She just started doing what he said because she was she was scared of what he would do."

The court heard Maguire told the victim "the world would be better without you", tried to convince her she had mental health problems and branded her a "bipolar b****" and "frigid sl*g".

Mr Ahmad said the victim found a new home and told Maguire he wasn't welcome but added: "A few days later his belongings appeared and he began moving in.

"She told him he wasn't allowed to live with her but he told her he had nowhere else to go."

The court heard the first few weeks of Maguire living there were "fine" but he slowly began to disrespect the victim and her home.

Mr Ahmad said: "She states he constantly wiped snot on things and put sperm on the clean washing."

The woman said she ended up unable to do anything nice for herself and did everything Maguire asked.

Mr Ahmad said: "He made her feel her money and what she earned was for both but any money he had was his."

The court heard he also dictated what she wore.

Mr Ahmad said: "He shouted for two hours that she was too fat to wear sandals and refused to go out until she changed.

"He constantly told her no-one else would ever love her, no-one else would want her, he was the only person in her life."

Mr Ahmad said Maguire left the woman exhausted through disrupting her sleep by waking her in the early hours, forcing her to go downstairs and switching on lights.

Maguire called the woman a "fat sl*ag, cheating rat" and left her at rock bottom.

She said in a statement: "I didn't feel like me anymore. I accepted emotional torture as my life.

"I couldn't wear makeup as he called me ugly and a sl*g for trying to better myself, couldn't go to the gym as he told me I'm a sl*g."

The victim said she learned to numb her emotions and was later diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

The court heard even after she found the strength to break up with Maguire for good, he continued to pester her with messages, calls and visits despite her constantly telling him to leave her alone.

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Maguire described the relationship as "toxic" and added: "He accepts he said very nasty things to her.

"He didn't understand or appreciate the impact he was having on her.

"He was very much in love with her."

Miss Lamb said Maguire had a traumatic childhood but works as a part-time chef and has a regular wage and settled home.

Mr Recorder Eckersley told Maguire: "You verbally abused her in the most vile and abusive way about her appearance, about her clothing, about her behaviour.

"You damaged her belongings."

The recorder said it was persistent and prolonged abuse intended to "humiliate and degrade" the woman.

Maguire as sentenced to two years, suspended for two years, with programme and rehabilitation requirements and a ten year restraining order.