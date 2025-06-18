Controlling South Shields brute snatched ex’s dogs and broke her bracelet

A brute grabbed his ex partner by the wrist and broke her bracelet during a confrontation while he supposed to stay away from her.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim had agreed to visit Mark Mahadeva last November because she felt it was "safer" than ignoring him.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he was on police bail at the time over accusations of controlling and coercive behaviour towards the woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor John Hobley told the court: "She described him snatching her dogs from her.

"She then went to take the dogs back and her wrist was grabbed by the defendant."

Mark Mahadeva. | Northumbria Police

The court heard when she was grabbed the clasp on her £90 bracelet broke.

Mahadeva, 49, of Hudson Street, South Shields, admitted assault and criminal damage in relation to the confrontation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also admitted controlling and coercive behaviour in relation to him being financially demanding and threatening between January 2016 and October 2024.

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Mahadeva is a "hard working individual" who has earned certificates while in prison on remand.

Mr Recorder Mark McKone KC sentenced Mahadeva to 18 months, suspended for 18 months with programme requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.