Controlling South Shields brute snatched ex’s dogs and broke her bracelet
The victim had agreed to visit Mark Mahadeva last November because she felt it was "safer" than ignoring him.
Newcastle Crown Court heard he was on police bail at the time over accusations of controlling and coercive behaviour towards the woman.
Prosecutor John Hobley told the court: "She described him snatching her dogs from her.
"She then went to take the dogs back and her wrist was grabbed by the defendant."
The court heard when she was grabbed the clasp on her £90 bracelet broke.
Mahadeva, 49, of Hudson Street, South Shields, admitted assault and criminal damage in relation to the confrontation.
He also admitted controlling and coercive behaviour in relation to him being financially demanding and threatening between January 2016 and October 2024.
Fiona Lamb, defending, said Mahadeva is a "hard working individual" who has earned certificates while in prison on remand.
Mr Recorder Mark McKone KC sentenced Mahadeva to 18 months, suspended for 18 months with programme requirements.
