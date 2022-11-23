Graham Hedley Orrell, 53, of Borrowdale Close, East Boldon, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted in absence, was fined £660 with six penalty points.

Jordan Mullen, 22, of Hawthorne Avenue, South Shields, was fined £120 with six penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Lincoln, 48, of Thill Stone Mews, was fined £133 with three penalty points for speeding.

Michael Leslie Davies, 41, of Norham Avenue, South Shields was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Hubbert, 40, of Erskine Road, South Shields, was fined £691 and banned from driving for six months to failure to identify a driver.

Saeed Khan, 69, of Mowbray Road, South Shields, was fined £220 and banned from driving for six months for using a mobile phone while driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.