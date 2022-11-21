Debra Jackson left the employee bleeding after the confrontation at the food outlet, inside St. Mathew’s service station in Jarrow, in August. Newcastle Crown Court heard Jackson, 55, who lives nearby, had gone into the shop shouting and swearing, saying that she wanted the "vans moved" from the road outside.

She lashed out after the row became heated and the employee told her it was a public road that the vehicles were parked on.

Prosecutor Rachel Masters told the court: "The defendant entered, shouting and swearing. It would appear this relates to an ongoing dispute with regards toparking in the area. The defendant lives in the vicinity of the garage.

St Matthew's Service Station.

"She was shouting to get the vans moved or she would call the police. She left then returned again, shouting at the complainant. At this point he responded 'it's a public road, **** off'. The defendant asked him to repeat what he said and she hit him, causing his face to bleed."

The court heard the victim restrained Jackson and a member of the public contacted the police. Jackson then waited outside until the police arrived and arrested her. She accepted there had been words exchanged but said the woker's injuries were "not her responsibility".

Jackson, of Tynemouth Road, Jarrow, admitted common assault. Jamie Adams, defending, said Jackson has caring responsibilities and needed to take her husband to an appointment on the day of the attack.

Mr Adams told the court: "She couldn't get out. It had been going on for some time." Mr Adams said Jackson has a "happy family life" and is highly unlikely to offend again.

Mr Recorder Nathan Adams sentenced Jackson to a community order for 12 months with rehabilitation requirements and a £120 fine for failing to attend a previous hearing.