Criminal damage at a Jarrow pub, malicious communications and drunk and disorderly: Defendants sentenced by South Tyneside magistrates.
Magistrates have sentenced defendants from South Tyneside for offences including criminal damage of a pub, sending malicious messages and being drunk and disorderly in the street.
South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court results – as published in the most recent court lists are as follows:
Kevin Dunlop, 23, of Broughton Road in South Shields, pleaded guilty to damaging a pub window in Jarrow.
Dunlop damaged the £300 window at the Ben Lomond pub on September 29 last year.
He was fined £120, ordered to pay £300 compensation and must also pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.
Kevin Gaunt, 38, pleaded guilty to stealing 11 tins of Lynx deodorant worth £44 from the Wilko shop in Sunderland.
Gaunt, of Lawe Road in South Shields, stole the products on April 23, 2019. He was given a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.
Teenager Aaron McLaughlin will be sentenced for harassment and a malicious communications offence after pleading guilty to the charge.
McLaughlin, of Dock Street in South Shields, admitted sending more than 250 messages to a woman between May 21 and May 23 this year.The 18-year-old will be sentenced on July 10.
Michael Finley, of Beach Road in South Shields, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Gateshead.
The offence took place on June 1 in Sheriffs Highway.
Finley, 36, was given a conditional discharge and must pay a £20 victim surcharge.