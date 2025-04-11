Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A danger driver suffered horror injuries when he crashed an off-road motorbike he had been riding at 100mph to "test its limits".

Stephen Brown smashed a KTM bike, which had no registration plate or lights, into an Audi A1 on the A183 Coast Road in South Shields, and was left unconscious on the ground, pouring with blood.

But Brown suffered a skull fracture, ruptured spleen, subdural haemorrhage, broken pelvis, dislocated hip and fracutured tibula and fibula, which will likely affect him for the rest of his life.

Newcastle Crown Court heard paramedics who treated Brown at the scene discovered he had a machete strapped to his chest and he was also carrying a lock knife, as well as two bags of cocaine.

Stephen Brown. | Northumbria Police

Prosecutor Antonia Adie told the court: "He admitted being the rider of the KTM motorbike, a friend's bike.

"He said he had taken it out to test the limits of the bike and stated he was travelling at around 100mph prior to the collision."

Miss Adie said it was around 9.30pm on April 13 last year when the emergency services were notified of the crash between a car and bike and added: "The defendant was the driver of an orange off-road motorbike, with no licence and no insurance.

"The bike was described by several witnesses as having no registration plate or lights."

The court heard Brown was travelling south on the 30mph road, which was damp due to earlier rainfall.

Miss Adie added: "In the build up to the collision the defendant was observed to be travelling in excess of the sped limit and revving the engine.

"Estimates of between 50mph and 70mph were offered by witnesses."

The court heard the Audi had been travelling north and was about to turn right when Brown smashed into it.

Miss Adie added: "The defendant approached the car at extremely high speed, making no effort or attempt to slow down or stop.

"The impact of the collision caused the defendant to be ejected from the motorbike and he was found to be lying on the road, pouring of blood."

Brown, 29, of Moreland Road, South Shields, admitted two charges of having a bladed article, dangerous driving, having no licence or insurance and possessing cocaine.

He had convictions for 18 previous offences.

Jennifer Coxon, defending, said the crash was a "huge wake-up call" for Brown, who has now completely changed his lifestyle.

Judge Gavin Doig sentenced Brown to 18 months suspended for 21 months with mental health treatment and rehabilitation requirements.

The judge told him: "It is your great good fortune that you didn't cause serious injury to anyone other than yourself. If you had caused injury to others you would be going to prison for a long time today.

"The only person injured because of your foolishness was you. You suffered extremely serious and indeed life changing injuries as a result of your actions.

"You are likely to suffer the consequences of your actions that day for the rest of your life."

