Driver caught behind wheel of Jaguar just THREE DAYS into drink drive ban

Moor Lane, Whitburn, where Coral Adams was found behind the wheel, despite being banned for drink driving.

Coral Adams had been told by a court she was not to drive again until she had served her 20-month ban for driving over the limit.

But on Friday, May 24, as the bank holiday weekend got under way, the 26-year-old was pulled over by police on Moor Lane during a random check.

Police pulled over a Jaguar X Type being driving by Coral Adams while she was driving on Moor Lane in Whitburn.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told by prosecutor Claire Irving that Adams was the only person in the Jaguar X Type and instantly told the officer she had been banned three days earlier.

Adams, of Lizard Lane in South Shields, admitted the charges of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Valerie Bell, mitigating, said: “She was disqualified on May 21 and in the car three days later, there’s no getting away from that.

“There’s no suggestion of great harm or distance and there’s no indication of bad driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This does not amount to a defence, but the circumstances by way of mitigation are that there was a certain amount of pressure put on her by the owner of the car, a ‘friend’ – and I put friend in inverted comas.

“He needed somebody to move it and he couldn’t do it himself because he had to wait in for someone else and asked her repeatedly.

“She volunteered she was disqualified from driving and fully accepts what happened.”

A report by the probation service to the court said she has recently started a job at a call centre in Boldon and largely spends time with her family, but admitted she needed to learn to say no to friends who put her in difficult situations.

For driving while disqualified, chairman of the bench Lorraine Montgomery told her she would serve a further six months on top of her ban, ordered her to serve a 12-month community order and complete 100 hours of unpaid work.