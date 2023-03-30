News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
58 minutes ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
1 hour ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
1 hour ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
12 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection
14 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV

Drunk and violent South Tyneside woman attacked Metro staff after she tried to climb into the driver’s cab

A drunken and violent South Tyneside woman tried to board a Metro train she was barred from being on by climbing through the driver’s cab window, a court heard.

By Gareth Crickmer
Published 30th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Caitlin Bennett, 24, was part-way inside when dragged away by transport staff who she then assaulted and warned, “My dad will hunt you down – and kill you”.

Bennett, of Alnwick Road, Tyne Dock, shouted the threat while making a gun gesture during a moment of shame at Fellgate station at around 6pm on Saturday, August 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She had tried to get onto a train packed with Sunderland football fans after a home match but was stopped by personnel who saw her hitting its windows with her shoes.

Caitlin Bennett attacked staff at Fellgate Metro Station.
Caitlin Bennett attacked staff at Fellgate Metro Station.
Caitlin Bennett attacked staff at Fellgate Metro Station.
Most Popular

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook said it was then Bennett made her bid to clamber into the cab – and she also had to be restrained after walking onto tracks.

Bennett, who has no previous convictions, sobbed throughout a court appearance, at which she was ordered to pay compensation to her male and female assault victims.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Shields Gazette newsletters: How to sign up for the Gazette's FREE emails to get...

Ms Cook told borough magistrates: “Two Metro services team members were on a train which pulled into Fellgate, after leaving the Stadium of Light.

“They saw a female banging her sandals off the train as it pulled in. She tried to board but was refused because of her level of intoxication.

“She began to shout at the female Metro worker. She walked towards the front of the train, still banging her sandals off every window.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She then tried to climb into the driver’s cab window. She was half in the window and was physically removed, and she then began to leave the station.

“The defendant was on the stairs and lashed out, hitting both staff members. She has then walked off the platform and onto the tracks.

“She attempted to barge her way past the staff, and said, ‘My dad will hunt you down and kill you’. She made a gun sign.

“There was a scuffle on the stairs, and she has punched the male three times to his chest and once to the groin, causing soreness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers from British Transport Police arrested her. She made full admissions and said she had consumed a large amount of alcohol. She’s of previous good character.”

Bennett pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one each of making threats with intent to cause or bring fear of unlawful violence and trespass on railway property.

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, said a pre-sentence report into Bennett’s offending revealed she had suffered a troubled background.

He added: “Some people have blissful childhoods, and some don’t. There is genuine remorse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She appreciates that she behaved very badly on that day, but you’d have to have a heart of stone to not see the issues she’s had to deal with and turn away without giving her support.”

Magistrates told Bennett she must pay £75 compensation to each staff member and they also sentenced her to a 12-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days.

There were no court costs.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.