January was another busy month for the courts.
Here are eight people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in or around South Tyneside during the month.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Meredith Gibbons
Gibbons, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk on an aircraft. Mr Recorder Tom Moran sentenced him to eight weeks in prison
Photo: NOP
2. Wakas Hussain
Hussain, of Tamworth Road, Arthurs Hill, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to theft from employer and was sentenced to 12 months suspended for two years with a community order and 200 hours unpaid work.
Photo: NOP
3. Jordan Martin
Martin, 28, of Sheridan Road, Biddick Hall, was put behind bars for 26 weeks after pleading guilty to assault by beating, burglary, six theft charges and other matters at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Photo: NOP
4. Mark Reay
Reay, 53, of Dacre Street, pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker and racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed him for 12 weeks, suspended for a year, and ordered him to pay £200 compensation.
Photo: NOP