Eleven people given jail sentences in and around South Tyneside during July and August

Here are 11 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around South Tyneside during July and August.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Nathan Corner
Corner, 24, of Beach Road, South Shields, admitted robbery and having a bladed article. Mr Recorder Anthony Dunne sentenced him to seven-and-a-half years behind bars
Photo: NOP
2. Kieran Gillan
Gillan, 25, of Stanhope Road, South Shields, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and assault. Judge Penny Moreland sentenced him to four years and eight months behind bars with an extended licence period of two years and four months
Photo: NOP
3. Raymond McCluskey
McCluskey, 25, of Seaton Walk, Simonside, South Shields, admitted wounding with intent. Mr Recorder Mark Giuliani sentenced him to eight-and-a-half years behind bars with a three-and-half year extended licence
Photo: NOP
4. Liam Dugdale
Dugdale, 28, of East Vines Place, Hendon, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to assault, causing criminal damage, causing harassment alarm or distress and breaching a non-molestation order in South Shields when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. He was jailed for a total of 24 weeks, made subject to a a two-year restraining order and ordered to pay a total of £700 compensation
Photo: NOP