Family appeal for help to trace missing South Shields woman Kali Sutton
The family of a missing South Shields woman have urged her – or anyone who knows where she is - to let them know she is safe.
Kali Sutton, 31, from South Shields, was last seen by friends in Hogarths in the town’s Mile End Road at around 1am on Saturday, November 26.
She has not been heard from since.
Now her aunt, Crystal Burns, is growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
It was not unusual for Kali to go off on her own, she said, but she would always stay in touch with family and friends: “My mum brought her up from her being six-weeks-old, so she is my little sister really,” she said.
"She has disappeared a few times but she has always been in contact with people – but this time nobody has heard from her since Saturday.
"We are extremely worried now.”
Kali is described as approximately 5'2 tall and very petite, with long, bright red dyed hair. It is not known what she was wearing.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed Kali had officially been reported missing and urged her or anyone who knows where she is to get in touch and put her loved ones’ minds at rest: “We can confirm that Kali Sutton, 31, from South Shields was reported missing on November 28.
“Enquiries are ongoing to trace Kali and anyone with any information is asked to get in touch using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website or by calling 101 quoting reference NP-20221128-0512.”