Marshall Wallis Road: Family pays tribute after alleged South Shields stabbing victim confirmed as Fise Ames Abdou

Shortly before 1am on Saturday morning, March 5, police received a report of an altercation at an address in Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields.

Emergency services attended and found a man with injuries consistent of being caused by a bladed article.

Northumberland Police have now formerly identified him as Faisel David Ames Abdou.

Faisel, known as Fise, was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries hours later.

A joint statement from Fise’s family said: “Fise was a loving son, brother, uncle and best friend.

“Fise was so loved and the hole left in our lives from his death can never ever be filled. He was the kindest boy and would help anyone he could. We are all truly devastated.”

An investigation was launched in the wake of his death and five men, aged between 32 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of murder. Four remain in police custody, while a fifth, a 24-year-old, has been released on bail.

Two other men, aged 35 and 33, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The 33-year-old remains in police custody, while the 35-year-old has since been released on bail.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene today, Monday, March 7.

Officers are now continuing to appeal to the public for information and urge anyone who may have witnessed the alleged altercation or may have relevant CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.

Police believe a number of people may have been in the vicinity at the time that Mr Abdou was injured.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Woods, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a tragic incident which has sadly resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man who had his whole life ahead of him.

“Our thoughts very much remain with Fise’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time and they will continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“The family have requested that their privacy is respected, and we urge everyone to allow them space to grieve.”

He added: “Our investigation continues and there will be extra patrols in the area. I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to an officer.

“We are absolutely committed to finding out the circumstances that led to a young man’s death and I’d like to thank those in the community who have assisted us already.

“Nothing will ever bring back Fise but the best way to honour his memory is to make sure those responsible for his death are brought to justice.

“Our enquiries will continue and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, who has not yet come forward, to pick up the phone and contact police or Crimestoppers. Any information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, could prove crucial to this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log NP-20220305-0055 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

