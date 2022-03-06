Marshall Wallis Road: Six arrests as man dies in hospital after suspected stabbing

Shortly before 1am on Saturday, March 5, Northumbria Police received a report of an altercation having taken place at an address on Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields.

Emergency services attended and found a 25-year-old man with injuries consistent of being caused by a bladed article, police confirmed.

The man was taken to hospital but sadly passed away from his injuries hours later. His family are currently being supported by specialist officers.

An investigation was immediately launched by the force, who subsequently arrested six men in connection with the incident. They all remain in police custody at this time.

Officers are now appealing to the public for information and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the alleged altercation or may have relevant CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage.

Call for public to come forward with information

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Woods, who is leading the investigation, said in a statement released on Sunday, March 6: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

A police presence remained in the Marshall Wallis Road area on Sunday as inquiries into the incident continued.

“They are being supported by specialist officers and we will continue to offer them any support they need.

“We would ask that their privacy is respected as they continue to try to come to terms with their loss.”

He added: “We want to reassure the man’s family that we are doing all we can to understand the full circumstances which led to this tragedy and bring anyone involved to justice.

“We understand that a number of people may have been present at the time of the incident and would appeal to anyone who hasn’t already come forward to contact us.

Forensics at Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, on Saturday, March 5.

“Extra officers will remain in the area as we continue to carry out inquiries and we ask anyone with any concerns or any information to speak to them or by contacting us online or by phone.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you believe it may be, could be crucial to the investigation.”

The scene in Marshall Wallis Road on Sunday

Forensic teams remained on the scene on Sunday morning, with plain-clothed officers carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

A heavy police presence at the scene on Saturday, March 5.

A large emergency services presence was in the area throughout Saturday, with armed police pictured in and around the Marshall Wallis Road area while the investigation continued.

Speaking to our reporter on Sunday, a resident who did not wish to to be named said: “This is the first time I have been out on the street since it happened.

"It's just difficult to think that someone has died on my street in this way.

"A lot of people on the street have kids and I just don't know what they must be thinking.

"At around 1.30am on Saturday morning I heard shouting on the street and then a few minutes later you could hear sirens.

"When I looked out I could see an ambulance with paramedics, normal police cars and armed police."

Forensic officers carrying out work at the scene on Sunday, March 6.

Another person, who was visiting a relative in the street on Sunday, added: “We turned up this morning and were shocked to see the police cordon.

"It’s a big shock to see something like this has happened – it’s normally a nice street.”

*Northumbria Police is asking anyone with information to contact 101 quoting log NP-20220305-0055. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Northumbria Police issued a statement on Sunday, March 6 confirming details of an incident. This picture was taken on Saturday, March 5 at the scene.