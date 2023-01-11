Fare dodging, speeding and no insurance – the latest South Tyneside court cases

Adam Daniel Wilde, 24, of Avondale Gardens, West Boldon, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for speeding.

Lisa Marie Young, 43, of Lindisfarne Road, Hebburn, was fined £83 with three penalty points for speeding. A previous conviction for failure to identify a driver was dismissed.

Amber Rose Dunn, 24, of Bronte Way, South Shields, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £16.50 compensation for travelling on the railway without a ticket.

Paul Norman Collins, 36, of Centenary Avenue, South Shields, was fined £660 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Colin Green, 60, of Bellona Close, Hebburn, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.

David Brunton, 50, of Marlborough Court, Jarrow, was fined £20 for using the Metro without payment.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.