Fare dodging, speeding and no insurance – the latest South Tyneside court cases
The following cases from the South Tyneside area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:
Adam Daniel Wilde, 24, of Avondale Gardens, West Boldon, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for speeding.
Lisa Marie Young, 43, of Lindisfarne Road, Hebburn, was fined £83 with three penalty points for speeding. A previous conviction for failure to identify a driver was dismissed.
Amber Rose Dunn, 24, of Bronte Way, South Shields, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £16.50 compensation for travelling on the railway without a ticket.
Paul Norman Collins, 36, of Centenary Avenue, South Shields, was fined £660 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.
Colin Green, 60, of Bellona Close, Hebburn, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.
David Brunton, 50, of Marlborough Court, Jarrow, was fined £20 for using the Metro without payment.
Benard Seferasi, 33, of Broughton Road, South Shields, was fined £140 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.