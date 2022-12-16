Faisal Ames Abdou, 25, who was known as Fise, was attacked in his bedroom at a flat in South Shields, in March and died from blood loss.

At Newcastle Crown Court his killer Shaun Riches, who had gone to the flat with two other masked men, has been jailed for 14-and-a-half-years, with an extra five years extended licence "to protect the public".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Penny Moreland said it was unclear why Mr Abdou became the target that night but rejected outright Riches' claim he was acting in self defence.

Shaun Riches.

Judge Moreland said the killing took place in the "dark and dangerous world" of drug use and dealing and told Riches, who she said is a "dangerous" offender: "You attacked your victim, you never believed yourself to be under attack.

"In short, I am sure you went to that flat for a malevolent purpose, with the intention of an unlawful act in mind, though I cannot be sure what that unlawful act was."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge added: "I am sure the unlawful act you had in mind was one which carried a high risk of death or really serious injury."

Judge Moreland told Riches: "On March 5 this year you took the life of Faisal Ames Abdou. In doing so you took him from his family, they have suffered adreadful loss and a terrible grief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major police investigation was launched after the death of Fise Ames in South Shields.

"I acknowledge that no sentence can ever bring back Faisal Ames Abdou and nor can it console his family for their loss."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Jolyon Perks read a statement from Mr Abdou's grieving family, who say "the earth stood still" when they lost him.

It said: "It has left a gaping hole in our family that will never, ever be repaired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No amount of justice, no sentence will be enough for the special life taken away.

Michael Raine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fise was surrounded by all the women in our family, a precious son to our mam, she had three girls. He was the apple of our dad's eye."

The family added that Fise was his sister's children's only uncle and a "complete one off".

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added: "Fise can never be replaced.

"The huge loss has caused a ripple affect in our family, all of us have suffered with physical and mental health after losing the most important person in our life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fise Ames.

"To think of what could have been, what should have been for Fise, he has been robbed of his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our mam had to bury her son. This should not have happened, it is meant to be the other way around.

"Fise is never coming back, we will never hear his laugh again, see his cheeky little face or feel his love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will never, ever be able to forgive, we are heartbroken and still struggling with the affect the trial has had on us."

Riches, 24, of Wycliffe Avenue, Newcastle, was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial and admitted possessing a knife he as carrying when arrested twodays after the killing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Raine, 35, of Grace House, Percy Main, North Tyneside, who was at the flat when Mr Abdou was killed but was cleared of involvement, also admitted having bladed articles in relation to two knives he was carrying when he and Riches were arrested at the West Park in South Shields on March 7.

Raine, who was on a community order for an unrelated offence at the time, has been jailed for a total of 23 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Abdou was living with Brandon Cairns at Marshall Wallis Road at the time he was attacked.

The court heard he was taken to South Tyneside Hospital after the stabbing but died through blood loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad