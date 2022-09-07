News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

FISE AMES MURDER TRIAL: Jury retire to consider verdicts

A jury in the trial of three men accused of murder has retired to consider verdicts.

By Karon Kelly
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 5:20 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 5:20 pm

Shaun Riches, Michael Raine and Scott Mitchell are accused of killing Faisal Ames Abdou in a deadly knife attack at his home in South Shields, in March.

Mr Abdou, 25, who was living at Marshall Wallis Road at the time, died as a result of blood loss from stab ten wounds to his legs.

After an hour deliberation this afternoon, jurors have been sent home and will resume discussions tomorrow.

Three men have denied the murder of Fise Ames.

Most Popular

Riches, 24, of Wycliffe Avenue, Newcastle, Raine, 35, of Grace House, Percy Main, North Tyneside, and Mitchell, 25, of no fixed abode, all deny murder.

The trial continues.