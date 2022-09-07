FISE AMES MURDER TRIAL: Jury retire to consider verdicts
A jury in the trial of three men accused of murder has retired to consider verdicts.
Shaun Riches, Michael Raine and Scott Mitchell are accused of killing Faisal Ames Abdou in a deadly knife attack at his home in South Shields, in March.
Mr Abdou, 25, who was living at Marshall Wallis Road at the time, died as a result of blood loss from stab ten wounds to his legs.
After an hour deliberation this afternoon, jurors have been sent home and will resume discussions tomorrow.
Riches, 24, of Wycliffe Avenue, Newcastle, Raine, 35, of Grace House, Percy Main, North Tyneside, and Mitchell, 25, of no fixed abode, all deny murder.
The trial continues.