Former councillor Jeff Milburn jailed for standing for office despite election ban

A former councillor who stood in an election despite knowing he was disqualified because he had weapons offences on his record has been jailed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jeffrey Milburn had previously served the Cleadon and East Boldon ward in South Tyneside before he submitted another declaration form earlier this year, setting out his intention to stand again.

The form was signed by him but Newcastle Crown Court heard the 64-year-old knew he was actually barred from standing as per election law due to his criminal history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Current legislation states that anyone who has received a sentence of imprisonment, suspended or not, of three months or more without the option of a fine is banned from standing as a councillor for five years.

Former councillor Jeff Milburn. Photo: National World.

Adam Birkby, prosecuting, said the case was an "unusual" one, which was triggered after Milburn attended the Town Hall in South Shields to submit his declaration form in April this year, a month before the vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that in his paperwork, Milburn stated to the best of his knowledge that he was not banned from standing as councillor.

The form was signed by him and despite opposition from members of the public who had pointed out his disqualification, the defendant received 70 votes as an independent candidate.

The court heard that Section 80 of the Local Government Act states a candidate should be disqualified if they have received a conviction within five years before the day of election, for a period of not less than three months without the option of a fine.

Milburn, of Sunniside Lane, Cleadon, pleaded guilty to making a false declaration under the the Representation of the People Act 1983.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Edward Bindloss today said that only immediate custody could be justified, and sentenced him to ten months behind bars.

The judge told Milburn: "On the 20th of July 2020 you were convicted of having a bladed article by the Magistrates' court and sentenced to four months imprisonment suspended for 11 months.

"On the 10th of August 2021 you were convicted by the Crown Court of possessing a firearm and possessing a shotgun without certificates and having a bladed article and were sent to prison for 20 months suspended for two years.

"A local government election was due to be held for the South Tyneside Council on the 4th of May 2023. Both of your convictions fell into five years of this date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not withstanding that and in full knowledge of your convictions you posted a full nomination form to the deputy returning officer on the 4th of April 2023 signed by you."

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Members of the public and other party members did raise concerns but the court heard that Milburn made "no attempt to withdraw" his candidacy.

The judge added: "The returning officer and the election manager had no power to remove a candidate once the nomination is made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was a deliberate and brazen lie from you. The result of the election has been proved in evidence and the successful councillor won just in excess of 300 votes, so your 70 votes would not have made the smallest difference to the result."

The court heard the only way for Milburn to have been withdrawn was if he voluntary pulled out which he did not do.