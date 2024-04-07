Former South Shields bar worker punched his ex-boss in a row about wages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drunk and aggrieved former South Tyneside bar worker pulled punches rather than pints when he assaulted his ex-boss in a row over wages.

Ranting Robert Reid, 29, whacked his victim to his side and back when he attacked at Madleys, formerly The Scotia, in Mile End Road, central South Shields.

Reid, previously of Fowler Street, South Shields, and now of Dunlop Close, High Heaton, Newcastle, also insulted with jibes, including calling the man “fatboy”, borough magistrates heard.

In police interview, he admitted he had been ‘angry and intoxicated’ when he struck on Wednesday, February 28, prosecutor Stephen Davies said.

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Mr Davies added: “Mr Reid spent a short period working at Madleys bar. The bar manager was the injured party.

“Mr Reid left the employment of the public house, and he contacted the injured party about outstanding wages. His victim told him to take it up with the manager of the pub.

“Following a number of abusive messages, he attended the pub and walked into the bar.

“He spoke to the injured party, who was behind the bar. “He said to him, ‘What you going to do, fatboy?’

“The bar manager took out his phone to contact police but the defendant reached over and took the phone, which dropped to the floor.

“He grabbed him by the shirt, around the collar, and was saying to him, ‘Get the money out the till’. Several customers intervened.

“He repeated, ‘Get my money, get my money’. There were some verbals between them. The victim took the phone out again to call the police.

“He was punched on the back and side by the defendant, but he fought back, and they went to the floor. They were separated by customers.

“In interview he fully admitted assaulting him and said there was an issue with pay. He said he was angry and intoxicated.”

Reid, who has no previous convictions but two cautions for battery, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

In a statement, his victim said the incident had been the worst he had experienced during his career in the hospitality industry.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “It’s a matter that I think will require the input of the Probation Service.

“He tells me he’s stopped drinking since this incident, and there are issues with mental health.”