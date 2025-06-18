Grieving family praise police after a South Shields rapist is jailed for a decade

A grieving family has praised Northumbria Police for ensuring that a rapist has been put behind bars.

The family of a rape victim, who went on to take her own life following the attack, has praised Northumbria Police for their work in ensuring that a South Shields rapist has been jailed.

Ryan Callaghan, 33, raped the woman while she slept at an address in South Tyneside.

The victim woke and immediately ran out of the address in a state of undress and informed a friend about what had happened.

A kind-hearted stranger bumped into her and provided her with clothing, as well as staying with her while she rang the police - with Callaghan, of Mowbray Road, South Shields, being arrested minutes later.

Tragically the victim took her own life the following month - making reference to the attack in the note that she left behind for her family.

Ryan Callaghan. | Northumbria Police

Following an extensive and complex investigation from Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department, Callaghan was charged with rape in May 2023.

The charge was achieved through support from the victim’s family and using her evidence that she was able to provide in a police interview after the offences took place.

On June 17, he appeared at the same court and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars, as well as being placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

In a family statement read out to the court, they praised the efforts of police and the CPS in ensuring that Callaghan has been brought to justice.

They said: “Every parent can’t bear the thought of losing a child, just to imagine that loss is horrific.

“But now for us, we have to try and get through every day with the pain of knowing that our child was raped before she went on to take her own life.

“We’re sure everyone can understand that there are no words to describe what we are going through.

“Callaghan might have gone to prison, but we are serving a life sentence in the knowledge of what he did.

“He left her completely broken as a result of his actions.

“Callaghan showed no remorse for what he did and no sadness at all at the loss of her life.

“It’s a shame everyone involved with the case didn’t get to see the woman we all know and love. She was a kind, caring, funny and bright young woman. She was loved by all who knew her and had so many friends.

“We’d like to thank the barrister and the jury for seeing through Callaghan’s lies.

“However, it is cold comfort for us all, as she is gone, and can’t ever know that she got justice.”

Following the conclusion of the case, Detective Constable Amy Burridge, of Northumbria Police said: “This was an extremely distressing case due to the circumstances surrounding the report – and what tragically came after for the victim.

“After speaking with the family, it was imperative for me to be able to give the victim a voice and have her story heard in court, which it now has.

“I am absolutely delighted with the outcome of the trial, and the sentence imposed today.

“This case truly sends a message that we are committed to doing everything in our power to bring offenders such as Callaghan to justice.

“I’d also like to take a moment to recognise and praise the victim for her bravery following the offences taking place.

“She informed a friend, and reported to police immediately, meaning we were able to quickly establish her account of what had happened, and fully take advantage of any forensic opportunities early on in the investigation.

“Even though she is tragically no longer with us, I hope her family can take some sense of closure knowing the person who caused her so much distress is now in prison and will be monitored by police for the rest of his life.”