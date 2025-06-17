Northumbria Police

A rapist has been jailed for ten years after his victim gave evidence from beyond the grave.

Ryan Callaghan attacked the woman, who later took her own life, when she fell asleep after he invited her to a hot tub party where there were drink and drugs available. Newcastle Crown Court heard she ran into the street and was helped by a female stranger as she called 999 after the shocking ordeal.

But within just weeks the toll of what had happened, on top of her existing problems became too much to bare and she ended her life. Callaghan was questioned by the police and insisted at trial that the victim was "highly flirtatious", had tried to kiss him in the past and had "thrown herself at him to the point it was embarrassing".

However, jurors heard evidence that the victim had provided to the police herself, as well as accounts she gave the kind stranger, the 999 call she made and notes she left for her family. As a result, Callaghan's account was rejected and he was found guilty of rape after just over an hour deliberation.

At the sentence hearing at Newcastle Crown Court today Judge Stephen Earl told him: "After a six day trial you were convicted unanimously by the jury of what can only be described as clear and compelling evidence, it took the jury about an hour and ten minutes to come back to court with that conclusion.

"While you couldn't directly cross examine the complainant due to her tragically taking her own life before the trial took place, the court heard through the police who conducted interviews of her her version of events and the note which she gave her version of events as well as supporting material and other direct evidence from the good Samaritan who came across her in the street shortly after leaving the property.

"The 999 call also provided support, that call was made soon after the event complained of. Tragically, we do have some evidence from the complainant after the event, not only from the police but also from notes she left on her mother's phone and have come to light since, where she reiterates her complaint in relation to your behaviour against her."

Judge Earl said the victim was troubled and vulnerable and told Callaghan: "She was raped by you and that left a lasting point in her mind and was a significant point towards the end of her life she found unable to deal with."

The judge said the rape was not the "sole cause" of her tragic decision and added: "One cannot say you caused her death, one can say you were a substantial element in relation to those last few weeks of what was really in her mind."

Callaghan, 33, of Mowbray Road, South Shields, South Tyneside, was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life. In an impact statement, read in court at a previous hearing by a police officer, the victim's mum said the family have to get through the pain of knowing she was raped and left "completely broken" before she took her own life.

She said: "It was an important factor in her taking her own life. She classed him as a friend, he was a person she trusted and felt safe around. He betrayed that trust. He will have to get out of prison but we are serving a life sentence.

"She was struggling terribly with her mental health at the time she was raped. In fact she was in crisis. He must have been aware of that but didn't care nor did he care how his actions would add to her trauma. He has shown no remorse or sadness at all for the loss of her life."

The grieving mum added that it was when the family inadvertently walked past her rapist's house one day that "tipped her over the edge" and said: "She just couldn't take any more."

Prosecutor Jon Harley said at the time of the offence the victim was an "extremely vulnerable young lady".

He added: "Not only that, the Crown submit that fact would have been obvious to Mr Callaghan, he being one of her friends and her having been recently released from hospital and still bearing the wounds of self harm when she met with him. It would have been entirely obvious this was an extremely vulnerable young lady, especially when they together began to drink."

In relation to a note that she left, Mr Harley said: "The Crown say in relation to that it is plain that although there were undoubtedly many contributing factors to her decision to take her own life, it is obviously plain that the rape of her by Mr Callaghan was one of the factors that was frontmost in her mind when she took her own life.

"It features prominently in the note she left behind for her mother to find."

Jane Foley, defending, said Callaghan does not accept the decision of the jury but added that the death was devastating and distressing for all involved. Miss Foley said the victim was vulnerable due to many factors and had mental health problems.

Miss Foley said Callaghan, who has never been to prison before, has references to his good character and told the court: "He has a very different side, a very positive side."