Have you seen 'Screech'? - Police appeal to trace Michael Wright after South Shields armed robbery
Police have issued an appeal to trace a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a betting shop.
Michael Wright, 32, is wanted by Northumbria Police in connection with a raid at Make That Bet, in Whiteleas Way, South Shields, on Thursday, August 8.
Several addresses have been checked in a bid to locate Wright - known locally as “Screech” - who is believed to be residing in the South Tyneside area.
Two men with their faces covered are said to have gone into the bookies armed with knives and threatened staff before running off with a large quality of cash.
No-one was injured although the employees were left shaken.
A 32-year-old man has already appeared in court charged with robbery and anyone with any information about Wright is urged to ring 101, quoting reference 0443990, or email south.intell.unit@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.