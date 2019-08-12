Man appears in court charged with robbery of South Shields betting shop
A man has appeared in court charged with robbery at a South Shields bookmakers.
Northumbria Police received a report two men with their faces covered had gone into the business armed with knives and threatened staff before running off with a large quality of cash.
No one was injured, but staff were left shaken.
Heltz Ames has been charged with robbery and appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court earlier today, Monday, August 12.
The 32-year-old, of Whiteleas Way, in South Shields, was remanded by the bench and was told he will next appear before Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, September 9, after the court heard the allegation is so serious it can only be heard by a judge.
A 26-year-old woman arrested by police as part of their inquiries has been released without further action to be taken.