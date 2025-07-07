Hebburn dad jailed for sex attacks that took place more than 40 years ago
Barry Houston was a teenager when he targeted the boy, who reported his ordeal after a chance meeting with his abuser as an adult.
Houston, now 63, of Tennant Street, Hebburn, was convicted of two offences of buggery and four of indecent assault after a trial. He continues to deny the charges.
At Newcastle Crown Court today he was jailed for six-and-a-half years with a one-year extended licence period.
Houston, who has no other convictions, must abide by a sexual harm prevention order and sign the sex offenders register for life.
The victim said in an impact statement, which was read in court by prosecutor David Povall: "When I was told he had been found guilty, I felt relieved it was all over. I was just so pleased the jury believed me and I had a chance to be heard.
"This has been with me and affected me for a very long time. I knew it wasn't right what he did to me but I was just too scared.”
He added that talking about what happened "brought it all back".
Sam Faulks, defending Houston, told the court: "He still continues to protest his innocence.
"It is the first time he has ever been to prison. He cannot fathom why he is in the situation he is."
Mr Recorder James Wood KC told Houston: "You have most certainly not come to terms with how you behaved, you will have plenty of time to do so in prison."
