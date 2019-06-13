A fire at a derelict shipyard site in Hebburn is being treated as suspected arson by police.

The incident broke out on Wednesday, June 12 at around 5pm, with five fire engines from Tyne and Wear called to the scene.

Aftermath of Hawthorn Leslie fire, Ellison Street, Hebburn.

This came just days after concerns were raised at a community meeting about the safety of the site. A number of fires have occured there in recent weeks.

A Northumbria Police spokesman confirmed the blaze, which prompted asbestos fears in the area, was being treated as suspected arson by the force.

He said: “At 5.38pm yesterday (Wednesday), police were alerted by the fire service of a blaze at the former Hawthorn Leslie site on Cavalier View, Hebburn.

“Emergency services attended and the blaze was extinguished overnight.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Hebburn.

“Nobody was injured, but local residents were asked to keep all windows and doors shut and remain indoors last night as a precaution. Residents have since been advised by the fire service that there is no risk from the initial smoke plume.

“An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, but police are currently treating the blaze as suspected arson.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 762 120619 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Tyne and Wear Fire & Rescue Service have one appliance still at the scene on Thursday, June 13.

Northumbria Police are treating the blaze as suspected arson.

The scene of the fire in Hebburn.