Hebburn man keeps his freedom despite admitting to sexually assaulting a woman

By Karon Kelly
Published 7th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
A man who sexually assaulted a woman and told her "you know you want it" has kept his freedom.

Gary McCaffery repeatedly exposed himself, asked the victim to perform sex acts on him and groped her during the attack.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he later sent her a social media message saying "sorry, I'm so sorry".

The woman said in an impact statement, which was read in court, she was left struggling to leave the house, particularly after dark, through fear of seeing him again.

Gary McCaffery has avoided prison despite admitting to sexually assaulting a woman.placeholder image
Gary McCaffery has avoided prison despite admitting to sexually assaulting a woman. | Northumbria Police

McCaffey, 45, of Victoria Road East, Hebburn, who had been taking drugs and a "significant amount of drink" on the night, admitted sexual assault.

Robin Patton, defending, said McCaffery has shown remorse and added: "He ended up in a state where he didn't know what he was doing."

The court heard McCaffery had a "difficult background" and feels he has made a "mess" of his life.

Judge Robert Adams said the attack was "very persistent".

McCaffery was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years, with mental health treatment and programme requirements.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for ten years

