Hebburn man keeps his freedom despite admitting to sexually assaulting a woman

A man who sexually assaulted a woman and told her "you know you want it" has kept his freedom.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary McCaffery repeatedly exposed himself, asked the victim to perform sex acts on him and groped her during the attack.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he later sent her a social media message saying "sorry, I'm so sorry".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman said in an impact statement, which was read in court, she was left struggling to leave the house, particularly after dark, through fear of seeing him again.

Gary McCaffery has avoided prison despite admitting to sexually assaulting a woman. | Northumbria Police

McCaffey, 45, of Victoria Road East, Hebburn, who had been taking drugs and a "significant amount of drink" on the night, admitted sexual assault.

Robin Patton, defending, said McCaffery has shown remorse and added: "He ended up in a state where he didn't know what he was doing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard McCaffery had a "difficult background" and feels he has made a "mess" of his life.

Judge Robert Adams said the attack was "very persistent".

McCaffery was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years, with mental health treatment and programme requirements.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for ten years