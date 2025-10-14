Hebburn man recorded himself holding machete as he threatened a family member

A South Tyneside man recorded a video of himself holding a machete as part of his threats to kill or to cause serious harm to a family member.

In footage from a mobile phone shown to a court, Stephen Wynne, 39, can be seen wearing a white baseball cap and moving the blade into view.

Wynne, of Rutland Road, Hebburn, recorded the expletive-ridden venomous message on his mother’s phone and it was she who found it.

But his ire was not directed at her but at another female within the family, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

He is believed to have followed up his video rant on Saturday, October 11, by sending threats to the woman in text messages on the same day.

Prosecutor Michael Embleton told District Judge Zoe Passfield: “There are no sentencing guidelines. It is entirely up to you how you want to deal with it.

“I’m told that the victim lives just around the corner from the defendant.

“There’s a further message that says he’s going to hurt her with a knife, but he goes on to say that if anyone hurts her, he would protect her.

“He is a man who has previous knife offences and previous violence offences.”

Wynne pleaded guilty to two counts of sending a communication threatening death or serious harm, one involving violence with a machete.

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, said Wynne had not made any attempt to carry out the threats.

Mr Forrester added: “He is a man who has extensive drink and drug problems.

“If you deal with it at this court, there could be some kind of mental health or drink order. He apologises for these offences.”

Judge Passfield remanded Wynne into custody to appear at the same court on Monday, November 3.

She said: “I’m very concerned about the threats and the possession of this weapon.”