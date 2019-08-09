Hunt continues for suspected robbers who targeted South Shields' bookies with knives
A manhunt is ongoing to trace two robbers who ‘threatened’ staff at a bookmakers in South Shields.
Northumbria Police is carrying out inquiries following the incident, which took place at Make That Bet in the town’s Whiteleas Way.
Officers were called to the scene at around 7.30pm on Thursday, August 8 to reports that two men had entered the shop with their faces covered and threatened staff with knives before making off with a ‘large quantity’ of money.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police confirmed to the Gazette on Friday, August 9 that inquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Nobody was hurt during the incident, but staff were left shaken by what had happened.
Anyone who knows those responsible, or saw anything suspicious in the area are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting log 1005 08/08/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.