I was stabbed in the face by a total stranger while walking my dog in my local park

Shelly Wilson was left deeply shaken after she was stabbed in the face by a man on a bicycle in the Campbell Park area of Jarrow on Tuesday, March 4 | Shelly Wilson

A South Tyneside woman was stabbed in the face by a complete stranger while walking her dog in her local park.

“I just can’t get my head around it,” said Shelly, from Hebburn, the victim of a shocking, unprovoked attack in Campbell Park last Tuesday evening (March 4).

“It was just so random and for no reason. He didn’t say a word, just rode past and swung for me.”

Shelly Wilson was walking her dog around the park at around 6.10pm when a man peddled past on a mountain bike and jabbed a stinging blow to her face.

Shocked, sore and afraid, Shelly quickly made her way home. She was horrified to discover her face smeared with blood and a deep wound to her cheek.

The man had lashed out at her with a sharp blade and slashed her face for no apparent reason.

Shelly said: “I thought he’d just randomly punched me in the face. It was only when I got home I realised it wasn’t a punch, it’s been a knife or some kind of blade!

“I want to warn people in the area to be careful. He never said a word, just continued peddling.

“I’ve had to go back to the hospital today (Monday, March 10) to be stitched up, as the wound’s opening all the time. I’ve also had to have the Hepatitis B jab and another two over the next few months.”

Shelly alerted Northumbria Police and an investigation is under way. The force said the knifeman has yet to be identified and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the shocking attack.

Northumbria Police say they are investigating the alarming incident in Campbell Park shortly after 6pm on Tuesday (March 4) | Google

A spokesperson for the force said: “We can confirm we received a report that at about 6.30pm on Tuesday (March 4), a woman was assaulted in the Campbell Park area of Jarrow.

“It was reported that the woman was approached by a man riding a pedal cycle who has then assaulted her causing slash wounds to her face.

“The woman was left with facial injuries and was left shaken from the incident.

“Police are investigating the report, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by sending us a direct message on social media, or using live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101.

“Please quote reference number: NP-20250304-0934.”