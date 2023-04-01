Jarrow man avoids prison following a fight outside a South Shields bar just days before Christmas last year

Daniel Hiscock was part of a group of men who were caught on CCTV involved a violent confrontation outside the Life of Riley, on Mile End Road in South Shields, on December 23 last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 34-year-old admitted to threatening behaviour on the basis he had been assaulted first, which included being attacked whilst he was on the ground.

The incident took place outside of Life of Riley on December 23, 2022.

He said he then punched out and struck a friend in error before being warned by someone else he would be stabbed, which again made him lash out, in self defence.

At the time of the incident, Hiscock was on a suspended prison sentence for violence.

Helen Towers, defending, said Hiscock has a job and character references and said himself in a letter to the court: "I admit behaving like that in public is something which should not be tolerated."

Miss Recorder Caroline Sellars told Hiscock to “grow up” and that he had the chance to remove himself from the incident.

She said: "It is time for you to grow up.

"You had your chance over that four minute period, I accept having been on the floor and having been assaulted yourself, to walk away."

Hiscock, of Ellison Street, Jarrow, was sentenced to a community order for 12 months with a three month nighttime curfew between 8pm and 6am, 60 hours unpaid work and £300 costs.