News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
21 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
22 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
22 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Jarrow man avoids prison following a fight outside a South Shields bar just days before Christmas last year

A dad who got involved in a four-minute brawl outside a South Shields town centre bar has been told to "grow up" by a judge.

By Karon Kelly
Published 1st Apr 2023, 08:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 08:52 BST

Daniel Hiscock was part of a group of men who were caught on CCTV involved a violent confrontation outside the Life of Riley, on Mile End Road in South Shields, on December 23 last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 34-year-old admitted to threatening behaviour on the basis he had been assaulted first, which included being attacked whilst he was on the ground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Shields Gazette newsletters: How to sign up for the Gazette's FREE emails to get...
The incident took place outside of Life of Riley on December 23, 2022.
The incident took place outside of Life of Riley on December 23, 2022.
The incident took place outside of Life of Riley on December 23, 2022.
Most Popular

He said he then punched out and struck a friend in error before being warned by someone else he would be stabbed, which again made him lash out, in self defence.

At the time of the incident, Hiscock was on a suspended prison sentence for violence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helen Towers, defending, said Hiscock has a job and character references and said himself in a letter to the court: "I admit behaving like that in public is something which should not be tolerated."

Miss Recorder Caroline Sellars told Hiscock to “grow up” and that he had the chance to remove himself from the incident.

She said: "It is time for you to grow up.

"You had your chance over that four minute period, I accept having been on the floor and having been assaulted yourself, to walk away."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hiscock, of Ellison Street, Jarrow, was sentenced to a community order for 12 months with a three month nighttime curfew between 8pm and 6am, 60 hours unpaid work and £300 costs.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.