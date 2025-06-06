Prisoners are using tuna fish tins as weapons to "slice" people inside jail, it has been claimed.

The shocking revelation was made during the sentence hearing of Stephen Batey, who has been on remand in Durham Prison on domestic violence charges.

Batey, who admitted GBH and controlling and coercive behaviour on a now former partner, was in the County Durham jail for ten months awaiting the conclusion of his case at Newcastle Crown Court.

During his sentence hearing on Thursday, June 5, Batey claimed through his lawyer violence is a "daily occurrence" in the jail and that tuna tins are sharpened and used as weapons in attacks.

The court heard Batey, who is self-employed in the motor industry and has never been to prison before, has been left "appalled" by his experience behind bars and he has now been sentenced to two years and three months.

Stephen Batey. | Northumbria Police

Batey, 45, of Kingfisher Lodge, Jarrow, had met his victim through Facebook and had thrown a wine glass at her during one argument before punching her in both ears when she took him away to a hotel for his birthday.

It was during a confrontation after the victim received a text from a stranger saying Batey had been unfaithful that he punched her in the face and broke her jaw, which needed surgery and has caused ongoing problems for her.

She said in an impact statement: "I have to deal with this for the rest of my life.

"I have lost my confidence and just want it back. I want the old me back, bubbly, outgoing and confident."

Sam Faulks, defending Batey, said: "He has witnessed people body popping while on Spice in Durham Prison.

"Just over this last week someone had to be revived from having had a drug overdose and saved from dying.

"He has witnessed a considerable amount of violence in Durham Prison. Apparently, the preferred method of attack at the moment is tuna tins, sharpening them and slicing people with them."

Mr Faulks said Batey has witnessed attacks on inmates as a "daily occurrence" and he has also seen self-harm and "blood on the walls".

He added: "He has seen people on drugs in his own cell, seen someone attacked in his own cell with a tin of tuna.

"He has regarded the whole experience as appalling."

Mr Faulks said Batey has changed as a result of his time in jail and added: "He has changed sufficiently, changed enough for the court to be confident he does not pose a risk."

Judge Robert Adams sentenced Batey to two years and three months behind bars with a restraining order to protect the victim.

The judge told him: "You are obviously having a deeply unpleasant experience on remand in custody."

