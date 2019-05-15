Jarrow murder: Residents speak of shock as police investigate man's death in their street

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after their Jarrow street became the centre of a murder investigation.

Just after noon yesterday police received a report of concern for a man who lived at an address in High Street.

Residents say their street is usually quiet,

He had not been seen since Sunday and nobody had been able to get access to the property.

Emergency services gained entry to the address and found a 54-year-old man dead inside.

A 30-year-old man was arrested last night on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time.

Today forensic officers could be seen visiting the downstairs flat, which is now behind a police cordon.

Neighbours have been shocked to see forensic officers in High Street, Jarrow.

Residents living in the street have said the man, and it’s understood his partner, only moved into the property a fortnight ago.

A neighbour, whose home connects to the deceased’s property, said: “It’s just awful to think I was going about doing my things and he was lying there dead and I wasn’t aware.

“I hadn’t seen or heard anything unusual, it was only yesterday morning when the police arrived that I realised something had happened as I wasn’t able to get outside.

“There’s so much speculation going on at the moment.

“Someone from the council is supposed to be coming out to speak to us, so hopefully I will find out the truth.

“I know people have their opinions of this area and call it the ‘dark side of Jarrow’ but it’s usually such a quiet street, there’s never anything much happening, I love living here.”

Another neighbour, who lives a few doors down, said: “Two men moved into that downstairs flat about two weeks ago, before them an elderly man lived there.

“I don’t think anyone knew these men as they hadn’t been here five minutes, some people are saying they were a couple, but I don’t honestly know.”

A pensioner, who was visiting a resident in the street, said: “I don’t live here but I am always back and forth, there was a bit of an argument over the weekend between two blokes in the front garden area of the flat cordoned off, nothing too bad just a bit of shouting.

“My friend later told me they seemed to be arguing over a crate of beer.

“I’m quite shocked seeing all the police and forensics here, it seems a bit surreal to be honest.”

The senior investigating officer in the case Detective Chief Inspector John Bent is now appealing for anyone with information about the man’s death to contact police.

DCI Bent said: “We know that these types of incidents can always have a big impact on the local community.

“I want to reassure the public that we believe those involved are known to each other and that this is an isolated incident, not a random attack between strangers.

“Officers will be on patrol in the area throughout the day to carry out enquiries and to speak to any concerned residents and businesses in Jarrow.

“Specially-trained officers are supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time and we would ask you to respect their privacy.

“With this in mind, we would ask the public to also avoid speculating about the incident on social media as this is an ongoing murder investigation.”

*Anyone who may have information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area between Sunday and Tuesday, should call the non-emergency 101 line quoting log 441 14/05/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.