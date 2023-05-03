Afshin Hejazi hid the GPS device underneath Tanya Hejazi’s vehicle and used an app on his phone to view where she was in real time.

The court heard the display revealed that the mum-of-four was parked up outside the home of Fafa Fajjo, 24, in South Shields, on October 27, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Hejazi travelled to the address with an eight-inch Rambo style knife, put on a hood and mask, repeatedly stabbed Mr Fajjo then turned the knife on Mrs Hejazi and caused a cut to her wrist.

Hejazi, 45, of Second Avenue, Chester le Street in County Durham, denied attempted murder of Mr Fajjo and causing actual bodily harm on Mrs Hejazi during a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Afshin Hejazi.

He was found not guilty of attempted murder but guilty of the assault on his wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hejazi had already admitted wounding Mr Fajjo with intent, possession of a blade, and perverting the course of justice in relation to a letter he sent to Mrs Hejazi’s home in a bid to get her to drop the charges.

Appearing at the same court for sentencing today (TUES), Hejazi was jailed for 13-and-a-half years by Judge Paul Sloan KC.

Referring to his relationship with Mrs Hejazi, the judge said: “I have no doubt you were controlling your wife as detailed by her in her evidence.

“Mr Fajo has suffered significant and enduring physical and mental health complications as a result of the stabbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The consequences of the attack has been life-changing.”

Referring to the letter the defendant sent to his daughter, the judge labelled it as “despicable”.

The court heard that on the day of the attacks, Mrs Hejazi and Mr Fajjo had been sitting on his bed when she started to receive texts and calls from her husband.

Read More Police investigating after a car smashes into a South Shields shop front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Herrmann, prosecuting, said that Hejazi then turned up at the address wearing a black hooded top and a bandana over his face.

Mr Herrmann said: “Without a word being said, he reached down into his waistband of his trousers and pulled out an eight-inch bladed Rambo style knife and ran towards them.”

Mr Herrmann said Mr Fajjo was the victim of a “frenzied attack” and was repeatedly stabbed with the knife but was then able to get the better of Hejazi and push him away.

The court heard the male victim suffered four wounds including one which penetrated his chest cavity and damaged his lung, which resulted in air and blood leaking into his chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The effects of the attack left Mr Fajjo in constant pain and needing a stoma bag fitted.

Mr Herrmann added: “After the events the police located a device which had been attached to the underside of Tanya Hejazi’s car.”

The court heard that Mrs Hejazi later discovered her husband, who she split from in 2019, had been accessing her social media and messaging services.

Giving evidence during the trial last year, Mrs Hejazi said she saw her husband lunge towards Mr Fajo with the knife three or four times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then had the knife turned on her and sustained a cut to her wrist.

After his arrest, the court heard the defendant wrote a letter addressed to one of their daughters, asking to get her mum to drop the charges and that she was “exaggerating” what had happened.

In a victim statement, Mr Fafjo said he had come to England from Africa with a dream to make a better life for himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he said: “In just one night, my dream turned into a nightmare. This man has taken my life, he’s taken everything from me.

“When I went to court during the trial I seen this man and I felt he had no regrets about what he has done.

“I’m frightened to stay in the house by myself. I don’t even like going to the shop on my own no matter if the shop is only two minutes away.

“Before this attack I was totally different. I was very outgoing. I enjoyed going out socialising with my friends and going to the gym and being active. I can’t do any of this anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have nightmares when I go to sleep. I see this man in my dreams.

“I do believe when this man is released from prison he will come back and do it again.”

In her statement, Mrs Hejazi said: “I just keep thinking what would have happened on that night if Fafa had died or what if I had died.

“I’m still scared and nervous all of the time. We are living in a nightmare. Afshin has mentally tortured me for 20 years and is still doing it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hejazi was also handed a ten-year restraining order against the victims.