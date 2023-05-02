Police investigating after a car smashes into a South Shields shop front

Emergency services were called to R Stanley Windows & Doors, on Dean Road in South Shields, just after 5.30pm on Sunday, April 30, after they received reports that a car had crashed into a shop front.

A video from the scene shows officers from Northumbria Police and firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) responding to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Elaine Buchanan.

Northumbria Police has confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the incident and are asking anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday (April 30), we received a report that a car had collided with a shop on Dean Road, South Shields.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230430-0820.”

Two crews from South Shields Community Fire Station attended to ensure that the building was safe after the vehicle caused “considerable” damage to the shop.

A TWFRS spokesperson said: “We can confirm on the evening of Sunday April 30th two of our crews from South Shields Community Fire Station were deployed to an incident on Dean Road in South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Control Room team received the emergency call at 5.35pm and the first appliance was on scene within a matter of minutes.

“Firefighters assessed the scene of the incident where a vehicle had caused considerable damage to the frontage of a commercial property.

“The crews ensured that the location was safe, and left the scene at 5.53pm.”

At the time of writing, it isn’t clear if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad