The incident took place on Monday, 11 December.

A man and woman have been released on bail in connection to a house fire which took place in South Shields on the evening of Monday, 11 December.

A phone call was made to Northumbria Police about a property in Masefield Drive, South Shields which was on fire.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to attend the incident and put the fire out.

Whilst no persons were injured a dog was found deceased inside of the property and there is significant damage caused to the property.

Northumbria Police is investigating the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 7.45pm on Monday (December 11), police received a report of a fire at an address on Masefield Drive in South Shields.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

“While no persons were reported to have been injured, a dog inside of the property was sadly found deceased and significant damage was caused.

“An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances surrounding the report, with the fire being treated as suspected arson.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“They have both since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.