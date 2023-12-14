Review: VK's new chocolate orange drink really is a festive treat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the best things about the festive season is all the Christmas themed food and drinks to try.

There is always something new to try over the festive period and this Christmas I go the chance to taste VK's new alcoholic drink.

The team at VK really infused true traditional Christmas flavours together to launch their new Chocolate Orange drink.

Over the last few years there's been a rise in chocolate orange products and I for one am all for it.

VK's new Chocolate Orange drink

Whilst I'm a chocolate orange lover I was intrigued how it would work in the form of a drink but somehow it does. It is like drinking a Terry's Chocolate Orange. Unusual but in a good way.

The festive flavour is available in Mixed Packs from Tesco, ASDA, Morrisons, and single bottles are available from convenience stores. VK Chocolate Orange is also coming to select pubs and late-night venues, so party-goers can celebrate with a festive bev in hand.

The festive VK Mixed Pack contains a variety of 10 x 275ml 3.4% bottles. Alongside VK Chocolate Orange, are a selection of VK party favourites – Blue, Strawberry & Lime, Orange & Passion Fruit, Tropical Fruits, Apple & Mango, Watermelon, Black Cherry, and Raspberry & Peach.

I'd say the drink is a must have for any party over Christmas to help you feel fruity and festive.

Daniella Mulvey, Brand Manager at Global Brands Ltd: “At VK we’re all about celebrations, bringing people together, and having a tree-mendous time.

“And it wouldn’t truly be the festive season without a chocolate orange stocking filler, so enjoy this reimagining with a VK twist!

“Every VK festive flavour has sold out ahead of the big date however - so be quick to get your hands on this limited edition flavour! Have your ‘elf a merry VK Christmas!”