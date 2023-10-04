Man arrested on suspicion of affray following incident at a South Shields Wetherspoons pub
Police have made an arrest following an incident at a South Shields pub.
Northumbria Police have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of affray following an incident outside of The Wouldhave pub, on Mile End Road in South Shields, on Tuesday afternoon (October 3).
It was reported to the police that a man had been assaulted and had suffered a non-life threatening injury, for which he was taken to hospital for treatment.
The offenders made off from the scene following the incident but on Wednesday, October 4, officers have confirmed that a man has been arrested.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police commented: “A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray. He remains in police custody at this time.”
Pictures taken at the scene of the incident showed a police cordon around the Wetherspoons’ pub, with police officers and vehicles blocking the road from members of the public.
The injured man’s condition is unknown at this time and the police investigation into the incident continues.