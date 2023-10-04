Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was reported to the police that a man had been assaulted and had suffered a non-life threatening injury, for which he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of affray following an incident outside of The Wouldhave pub in South Shields. Photo: North News.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offenders made off from the scene following the incident but on Wednesday, October 4, officers have confirmed that a man has been arrested.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police commented: “A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray. He remains in police custody at this time.”

A police cordon was put in place on Tuesday, October 3, following the incident. Photo: North News.

Pictures taken at the scene of the incident showed a police cordon around the Wetherspoons’ pub, with police officers and vehicles blocking the road from members of the public.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.